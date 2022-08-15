Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.61 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Up 3.8 %

DISH opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 35,620 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.