Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after purchasing an additional 929,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9,937.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 322,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

