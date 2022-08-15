Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

