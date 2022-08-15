Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.65 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $2,318,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $7,012,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRC opened at $53.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 126.06%.

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

