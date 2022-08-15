Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.67 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after buying an additional 579,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,705,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,933,000 after acquiring an additional 199,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after acquiring an additional 390,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,198,000 after acquiring an additional 153,903 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,831 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FR opened at $55.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

