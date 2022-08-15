Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Zillow Group by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock worth $1,203,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.