Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,676.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,642.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,431.27. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,886.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

