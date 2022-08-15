Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.09. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.