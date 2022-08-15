Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zynga were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after buying an additional 6,256,834 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 345.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 102,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 237,524 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

