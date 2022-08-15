Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

