Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.86 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NYSE DAL opened at $34.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

