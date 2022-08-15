Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $266.50 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.20 and a 1 year high of $378.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.25.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,133 shares of company stock worth $3,431,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.