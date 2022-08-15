Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cable One were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,064,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,399,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,959. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,369.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,049.81 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,324.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,366.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.36%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,745.83.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

