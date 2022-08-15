Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $843.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $698.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $698.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

