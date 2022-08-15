Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flex were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Flex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Flex by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

FLEX stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $6,019,618.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

