Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $76.17 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

