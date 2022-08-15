Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,757 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

