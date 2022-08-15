Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,957 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Black Knight by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of BKI opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

