Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,895 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aramark were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Aramark by 4,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Aramark by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after acquiring an additional 945,177 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

