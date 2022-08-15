Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 40,862 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 185.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autohome were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Autohome by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $35.23 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

