Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 697 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $136.49 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

