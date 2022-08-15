Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $94.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Piper Sandler cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

