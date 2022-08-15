Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. CWM LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $63.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $1,491,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,560,079.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,196 shares of company stock worth $8,158,159. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

