Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

CPB stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

