Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Toro were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,619,000 after acquiring an additional 514,970 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Toro by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,299,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,762,000 after acquiring an additional 270,803 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1,385.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 139,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $90.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.