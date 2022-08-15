Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

