Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lear were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Lear by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 21,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after buying an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 48,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

Insider Transactions at Lear

Lear Price Performance

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $152.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.85. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

