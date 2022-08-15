Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Middleby were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 313,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,282,000 after buying an additional 125,714 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Middleby by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,242,000 after buying an additional 81,692 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,987,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $156.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

