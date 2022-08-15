Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,583 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 309.29, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

