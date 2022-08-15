TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NYSE:FTI opened at $9.08 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

