Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 349,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,997,000 after purchasing an additional 136,821 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $165.30 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.73. The company has a market capitalization of $434.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

Further Reading

