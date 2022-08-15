Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

