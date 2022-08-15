Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 530.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,676.44 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,886.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,642.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,431.27.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

