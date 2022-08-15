Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 970.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,845,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 429.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genworth Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,387,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after acquiring an additional 768,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 665,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

