Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $47,866,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 388,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 233,761 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.67 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $107.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

