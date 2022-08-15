Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 28.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 155.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

