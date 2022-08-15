Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,604 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 320,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 361,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 97,419 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $31.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,376. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

