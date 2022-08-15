Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 345 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

