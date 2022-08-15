Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 501 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $4,353,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 64,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 49,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,671.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

