Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,804,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,708,000 after buying an additional 572,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 331,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 34,018 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of XRAY opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

