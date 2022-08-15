The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby Stock Up 3.4 %

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $156.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.33. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

