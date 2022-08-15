The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 313,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,282,000 after purchasing an additional 125,714 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,242,000 after buying an additional 81,692 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,987,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $156.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

