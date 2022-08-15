The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stake Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 186,294 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 584,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 138,644 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $970.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.86. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.