Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOST. Mizuho cut their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.97.

Toast stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,559,919 shares of company stock valued at $152,793,735. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after buying an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

