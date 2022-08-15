Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,177 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.43. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

