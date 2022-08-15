Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Raised to $15.00 at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TCN opened at $11.85 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

