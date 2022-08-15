Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

TRMK stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

