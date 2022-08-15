Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 46.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.