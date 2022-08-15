United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $217.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.84.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

