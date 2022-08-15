Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

About Uniti Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

